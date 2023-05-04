X

    Nets Rumors: Cam Johnson Expected to Land Contract With $20M-Plus AAV in Free Agency

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMay 4, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 17: Cameron Johnson #2 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on against the Philadelphia 76ers during Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at the Wells Fargo Center on April 17, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
    Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

    Cam Johnson turned down an extension with the Phoenix Suns in October that was worth between $66 million and $72 million, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, before the Suns traded him to the Brooklyn Nets in February.

    That decision may pay off this summer.

    Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reported on Thursday that his "spies are telling me he's going to get more than $20 million a year, and I'm led to believe the Nets have no interest in letting him walk."

