Nets Rumors: Cam Johnson Expected to Land Contract With $20M-Plus AAV in Free Agency

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Cam Johnson turned down an extension with the Phoenix Suns in October that was worth between $66 million and $72 million, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, before the Suns traded him to the Brooklyn Nets in February.

That decision may pay off this summer.

Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reported on Thursday that his "spies are telling me he's going to get more than $20 million a year, and I'm led to believe the Nets have no interest in letting him walk."

