Pistons Assistant GM Rob Murphy Fired amid Workplace Misconduct Investigation

AP Photo/Duane Burleson

Detroit Pistons assistant general manager Rob Murphy has been fired amid allegations of workplace harassment.

The Pistons announced Murphy's dismissal in a statement to Tresa Baldas of the Detroit Free Press: "The facts that gave rise to his termination surfaced during a review, assisted by a national law firm, of allegations made by a former employee."

Former Pistons employee DeJanai Raska told Baldas in a story published Wednesday night that Murphy committed multiple harassing acts after she was hired as his executive assistant in September 2021.

Raska said Murphy grabbed her buttocks, groped her in front of her four-year-old daughter and told her he wanted to "put a baby in her." She also accused him of trying to force her to have sex with him.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Oct. 20 that Murphy was placed on leave amid an investigation into allegations of workplace misconduct.

Raska, who lost her job in May 2022, told Baldas that Murphy sent a fraudulent email to the Pistons' human resources department saying she resigned. She also explained that she didn't come forward with the accusations to Pistons management out of fear she would be fired.

"Silence is not an option," Raska said. "It's not for me. It shouldn't be for any woman. ... This is my chance to voice the truth ... and to take my power back."

Raska has filed a lawsuit against the Pistons and Murphy for sexual discrimination and harassment.

Megan Bonanni, a lawyer representing Raska, told Baldas the lawsuit was filed "with the goal of having the Pistons do the right thing" because the "organization condoned and approved and were complicit in what he did. And they were hoping that Ms. Raska would go away."

Murphy was president and general manager of the Pistons' G League affiliate from March to September 2021 before being promoted to senior director of player personnel.

The Pistons elevated Murphy to assistant general manager in June 2022.