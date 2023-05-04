Lakers Rumors: 'Entire Roster' Took Dillon Brooks' LeBron James Comments 'Personally'

Justin Ford/Getty Images

Controversial Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks made national headlines after calling LeBron James old following a postseason win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

"I don't care, he's old," he told reporters after Game 2 of the Western Conference first round. "I poke bears. I don't respect no one until they come and give me 40 [points]."

And the Lakers—who would go on to beat the Grizzlies in six games—took that personally.

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, "To the surprise of no one, team sources say the entire Lakers roster took Brooks' comment personally in defense of James and was determined to exact revenge from there."

Lakers guard Austin Reaves couldn't believe what he'd heard.

"For him to say that to someone whose main goal is to win, and who is arguably the greatest player ever, I thought it was very, like, laughable," he told Amick. "I took it as, 'You can't be serious. You look like a fool.' But hey, people talk."

"It wasn't really spoken on amongst the group, but it was really just kind of a known thing," he added. "We're gonna do what we've got to do to handle business."

Handle business they did. Brooks poked the bear, but the bear bit back.