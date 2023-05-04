X

    76ers Lambasted By Fans for Blowout vs. Jaylen Brown, Celtics in Joel Embiid's Return

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVMay 4, 2023

    BOSTON, MA - MAY 3: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics drives to the basket during Game Two of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals 2023 NBA Playoffs on May 3, 2023 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Boston Celtics aren't going down without a fight.

    Boston evened its second-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers with a commanding 121-87 victory in Wednesday's Game 2 at TD Garden. While MVP Joel Embiid returned for the 76ers after missing the first contest with a knee injury, Jaylen Brown and Co. proved to be too much for the visitors.

    Brown finished with 25 points as one of five Celtics in double figures in a balanced effort. Jayson Tatum was not one of those players and managed just seven points on 1-of-7 shooting from the field.

    While Philadelphia earned a split in Boston, losing in such a blowout fashion while Tatum was so quiet led to criticism on social media:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    SIXERS ARE DOWN BY 32 🤯 <a href="https://t.co/RXAdMSTJe3">pic.twitter.com/RXAdMSTJe3</a>

    Robby Kalland @RKalland

    losing game 2 after winning game 1 isn't surprising, but i feel like it's more demoralizing when it happens like this in the game you get the mvp back in the lineup. if joel had sat out here, it would've just been "got the split and will get joel back."

    CliffNotez @_YoCliff

    Sixers played really weird tonight, even with Embiid back he barely looked to score on offense, they had multiple chances to cut/take the lead and made hella mistakes, also couldn't hit any shots this Boston team is VERY mortal we back Game 3

    Sean Barnard @Sean_Barnard1

    This is an extremity deflating way to accomplish the Sixers goal<br><br>This game is ugly but leaving Boston with the series 1-1 is a great result

    NBA Memes @NBAMemes

    Sixers in the 3rd quarter <a href="https://t.co/aG50QWVsMp">pic.twitter.com/aG50QWVsMp</a>

    Life of a Philly Fan @PhillyFanLife

    Phillies blow a 5-0 lead. <br><br>Sixers get smoked in Boston. <br><br>Another day in the Life of a Philly Fan™️

    ball town @mvp_hoops

    Been telling y'all the sixers are better without embiid. this is your "most valuable player"? 😂

    Philly Sports Sufferer @mccrystal_alex

    How am I supposed to react to this utter abomination of a basketball game from the Sixers? This is genuinely disheartening. there's no way they're actually this horrible. Just get me to game 3 man.

    Philly Sports Sufferer @mccrystal_alex

    This is up there for worst Philly sports days in *checks notes* i don't know a couple weeks ago?

    Lexie Brown @Lexiebrown

    me checking the sixers/celtics score: <a href="https://t.co/Dv1RQTweR2">pic.twitter.com/Dv1RQTweR2</a>

    Isaac @philly_isaac

    Sixers losing by 30 when Tatum only has 7 points <a href="https://t.co/HRLxYuyqwt">pic.twitter.com/HRLxYuyqwt</a>

    Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

    Don't think Embiid should've played tonight

    Game 1 belonged to James Harden with Embiid sidelined, so the Celtics made it a priority to bother the 10-time All-Star. They cut off his driving lanes, fought through screens to challenge his outside shots and held him to an ugly 2-of-14 shooting from the field.

    Embiid did what he could to keep the visitors within striking distance by blocking everything in sight, including a Brown dunk attempt, in the first half, even when he was visibly slowed by the brace on his knee.

    Yet Brown quickly found his touch and spearheaded Boston's offensive efforts with his outside shooting. He even got another dunk with Embiid around the rim to make up for the blocked one and was dialed in as his team extended the lead to double digits in the second half.

    NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT

    Throw it down, JB! 🔨 <a href="https://t.co/SzYQ5cvBvk">pic.twitter.com/SzYQ5cvBvk</a>

    Elsewhere, Marcus Smart aggressively sought out his shot before Derrick White and Malcolm Brogdon caught fire in the third quarter as the Celtics eliminated any remaining drama from the contest. They were critical in overcoming struggles from Tatum and Al Horford (2-of-10 from the field) and underscored Boston's depth.

    The Celtics will likely need Tatum to be better when the series shifts to Philadelphia for Friday's Game 3, but they had more than enough balance to cruise in this one, with the 76ers playing with the intensity of a team that was already looking ahead to a return home.