    Jack Hughes, Devils Ripped by Fans for Offensive Performance in Loss vs. Hurricanes

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIMay 4, 2023

    RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 03: Jesperi Kotkaniemi #82 of the Carolina Hurricanes celebrates after scoring a goal during the second period against the New Jersey Devils in Game One of the Second Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on May 03, 2023 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/NHLI via Getty Images)
    Cato Cataldo/NHLI via Getty Images

    The Carolina Hurricanes demolished the New Jersey Devils 5-1 in Game 1 of their second-round Stanley Cup playoff matchup Wednesday.

    The Devils had just one shot on goal over the first 25 minutes of the game, and it wasn't much of a chance at all.

    Tom Gulitti @TomGulittiNHL

    Shot attempts were 29-7 for Carolina in first.<br><br>Devils' only credited shot on goal was a 70-foot backhand dump-in by Bastian with 7:45 remaining in first.

    Meanwhile, the Hurricanes took a 3-0 lead in that span thanks to goals from Brett Pesce, Seth Jarvis and Jesperi Kotkaniemi.

    New Jersey's second shot on goal resulted in a score from Nathan Bastian, but the Devils went quiet for the remainder of the evening. Carolina proceeded to score a pair of third-period goals courtesy of Brady Skjei and Jesper Fast.

    This was an undoubtedly disappointing start for the Devils, who were two days removed from a resounding 4-0 victory over the New York Rangers to close their first-round series in seven games. New Jersey overcame a 2-0 game deficit after losing a pair of home matchups to start the best-of-seven series, but the Devils roared back to take down their rivals.

    That team was nowhere to be found Wednesday.

    Granted, the Devils clearly missed Timo Meier, who was out after taking a big hit from New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba in Game 7.

    However, Carolina delivered a first-round knockout, and Twitter reacted to the performance.

    Richard Martyn @Element23VM

    New Jersey Devils lost four games in which they looked terrible in each of their losses. Their offense has to step it up big. This playoffs has 47 players at PPG status and the Devils have nary a one...

    Jared Ramsden @CalDevil3219

    Welp. So much for that game. Oh well. Just one game. Definitely going to have to make some adjustments, find a way to generate more offense <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NJDevils?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NJDevils</a>

    George Malik @georgemalik

    The Devils are still the fastest team in the NHL, but the Hurricanes proved that you can defeat that speed with defensive detail work and a little speed of your own.<br><br>5-1 Hurricanes over the Devils in Game 1 of the ECQF.

    Andrew Schnittker @aschnitt53

    Jack Hughes after playing against Jordan Staal all night <a href="https://t.co/M0hYCLTgZ7">pic.twitter.com/M0hYCLTgZ7</a>

    x — Pucks and Pitchforks @pitchforkedpuck

    Devils getting scoring chances now, but missed two juicy ones right there. Can't do that against this team

    Bill Zynton @zettersauce

    Devils dominate 5v5 to start then don't get enough scoring chances and leave the game open. Happens too frequently

    Ava @avatarrant

    the new jersey devils as soon as they stepped onto the ice tonight <a href="https://t.co/6Vtv4K61f7">pic.twitter.com/6Vtv4K61f7</a>

    Paul Bissonnette @BizNasty2point0

    I mean the Hurricanes couldn't have played that game any better. Just a defensive clinic. Devils seem a bit gassed from an emotional first round. Interested to see the response in Game 2. Rod had the boys ready to go.

    Eric Engels @EricEngels

    The Hurricanes author the most dominant win of these playoffs. 5-1 actually a flattering score to the Devils.

    Mark Lazerus @MarkLazerus

    For the second straight Game 1, the Devils looked wholly unprepared for their opponent. Worked out OK the first time, but... <br><br>Quick analysis of how the Hurricanes took a 1-0 series lead:<a href="https://t.co/Ts7rR2xAty">https://t.co/Ts7rR2xAty</a>

    The good news is that the Devils have experience winning playoff series after losing Game 1 by a 5-1 score after doing that against the Rangers. They'll look to bounce back in Carolina for Game 2 on Friday at 8 p.m. ET.