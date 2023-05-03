Chiefs Rumors: Bucs FA Donovan Smith Joins Patrick Mahomes with 1-Year, $9M Contract

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly signed veteran offensive tackle Donovan Smith to a one-year, $9 million contract, according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The Chiefs have invested heavily in the offensive line over the last several years, signing tackles Smith and Jawaan Taylor (four years, $80 million) this year and guard Joe Thuney (five years, $80 million) in 2021. They also drafted center Creed Humphrey and guard Trey Smith two years ago.

