Chiefs Rumors: Bucs FA Donovan Smith Joins Patrick Mahomes with 1-Year, $9M Contract

Chiefs Rumors: Bucs FA Donovan Smith Joins Patrick Mahomes with 1-Year, $9M ContractMay 3, 2023
The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly signed veteran offensive tackle Donovan Smith to a one-year, $9 million contract, according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero
Donovan Smith started 124 games over the past eight seasons with the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bucs?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bucs</a>. After signing Jawaan Taylor to a big deal in March, Kansas City continues to invest in protecting Patrick Mahomes. <a href="https://t.co/CK4z151PD8">https://t.co/CK4z151PD8</a>
Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero
Donovan Smith has played his entire career at left tackle. Jawaan Taylor has played almost exclusively right tackle. If all goes well, that's how the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Chiefs?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Chiefs</a> will line up in front of reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes after Smith agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $9 million. <a href="https://t.co/ys6GDhAZvK">pic.twitter.com/ys6GDhAZvK</a>
The Chiefs have invested heavily in the offensive line over the last several years, signing tackles Smith and Jawaan Taylor (four years, $80 million) this year and guard Joe Thuney (five years, $80 million) in 2021. They also drafted center Creed Humphrey and guard Trey Smith two years ago.
