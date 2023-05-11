Jaxon Smith-Njigba Reportedly Signs Seahawks Rookie Contract

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Let Jaxon Smith-Njigba's NFL career begin.

The wide receiver agreed to a rookie contract with the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The Ohio State product was the first wide receiver taken in the 2023 draft when the Seahawks selected him with the No. 20 pick. Shortly after the draft, Spotrac projected his contract to be worth $14.4 million in total value based on where he was picked.

It was difficult to script a better landing spot for Smith-Njigba.

After all, he won't have to worry about many double-teams while playing in the slot with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett lining up on the outside. That should lead to plenty of space to exploit in the middle, especially if opposing defenses are worried about creeping into the box to slow down running back Ken Walker III as well.

"Those guys on the outside running, I think it'll be a good fit," Smith-Njigba told reporters. "Just having three dangerous weapons for Geno [Smith], it's gonna be awesome. I'm ready to get in the offense, it's electric and I'm an electric player. So excited to get to work."

Playing alongside all that talent will be nothing new for the rookie.

After all, he was often the slot option in the 2021 Buckeyes offense that also featured Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson and ended up leading the team in catches (95) and receiving yards (1,606) to go with nine touchdown receptions.

That he stood out in that receiver room was all the more notable because Wilson went on to be Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2022 for the New York Jets. Olave surpassed the 1,000-yard mark in his first season with the New Orleans Saints during the same year.

Smith-Njigba will look to continue the pattern of success for Ohio State wide receivers that will likely continue in next year's draft as well with the highly regarded Marvin Harrison Jr.

Seattle was one of the surprises in the NFL last season when it made the playoffs at 9-8 even after trading franchise legend Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. It won't sneak up on anyone this year with all that talent, but Smith-Njigba's presence figures to make the offense even more dangerous.

Anything but a postseason appearance would be a disappointment.