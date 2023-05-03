NFL Rumors: Ezekiel Elliott Returning to Cowboys 'Unlikely'; RB Has Multiple Options

AP Photo/Tony Avelar

It's unlikely that free-agent running back Ezekiel Elliott returns to the Dallas Cowboys, who released the three-time Pro Bowler in March.

"Per a league source, Elliott has a couple of options he's planning to pursue post-draft, and a return to the Cowboys is unlikely," Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram wrote.

Elliott played seven years in Dallas and amassed 10,598 total yards and 80 touchdowns along the way, including four 1,000-yard rushing seasons.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones left the door open for Elliott in a post-draft press conference.

"That ship hasn't sailed," Jones said. "I haven't ruled out Zeke."

Dallas notably added Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn in the sixth round, and he should be in the running to back up presumptive starter Tony Pollard this year. Still, Jones insisted that the team's draft decision didn't preclude Elliott from coming back.

"No, no no," Jones said when asked specifically if the draft ruled out a potential Elliott return. "Not at all. We haven't made a decision. Nothing we did changes that. As far as our interest in Zeke, nothing we did (in the draft) changes that."

Elliott had his least efficient season with the Cowboys in 2022, running for a career-low 3.8 yards. He had just 53 rushing yards on 23 carries in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Pollard shined for Dallas en route to a Pro Bowl season, accumulating 1,007 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 193 carries (5.2 YPC). Dallas placed the franchise tag on him after the season.

Ultimately, it appears Elliott's time in Dallas is done, leaving Dallas with a depth chart that also features Ronald Jones, Rico Dowdle and Malik Davis alongside Vaughn and Pollard.