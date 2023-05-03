Astros' Jose Altuve Without Timetable to Return from Injury: 'Anything Is Possible'

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve has not played a game this season after fracturing his right thumb during the World Baseball Classic, but he is making progress toward a return.

While Kristie Rieken of the Associated Press reported Wednesday that there is no exact timetable at this point, he did participate in baseball activities this week.

"I think right now it's hard to tell," Altuve said about when he could return. "Anything is possible. I'm working really hard. I want to come back and help these guys to win, but we'll see.

"I think the next two weeks are really important in my rehab."

Altuve underwent surgery on March 22, and his baseball activities have included throwing, running and fielding but not swinging a bat.

Rieken noted the second baseman is six weeks into an eight-week timetable that Astros general manager Dana Brown suggested in the aftermath of the surgery.

Altuve is one of the faces of the franchise with a resume that includes two World Series crowns, an American League MVP, three batting titles, six Silver Sluggers, eight All-Star selections and a Gold Glove.

He was excellent again last season when he slashed .300/.387/.533 with 28 home runs, 57 RBI and 18 stolen bases in 141 games. His efforts were enough to finish in fifth place in the AL MVP voting and take home another Silver Slugger award.

To Houston's credit, it has played well enough without him to remain a factor in the early standings.

It is 16-14 and 2.5 games behind the Texas Rangers in the AL West. It is just 0.5 games behind the Boston Red Sox for the final AL wild-card spot.

Mauricio Dubón is one reason for the team's solid play, as he is slashing .305/.327/.390 while filling in for Altuve. He doesn't bring the power or overall impact as the starter does on a nightly basis, but he has helped keep the team afloat in the meantime.