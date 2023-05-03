NFL Rumors: Rams Felt Teams Pretended to Be Lower on Stetson Bennett Before Draft

AP Photo/John Bazemore

The Los Angeles Rams dropped some jaws around the NFL when they used a fourth-round pick on Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett.

Internally, though, the Rams were sold at least a few teams were high on Bennett.

Jordan Rodrigue of The Athletic reported some within the Rams organization felt teams "were pretending they weren't as high on Bennett as they really were."

Rams director of draft management J.W. Jordan said he felt inherent biases about Bennett's supporting cast at Georgia led to some evaluators not seeing him fairly.

"That's what you think going in," Jordan said. "So in a way, it's like you've got to overcome that bias. But when you start watching him, you're like, 'Oh. This guy is more than just a cog in the wheel. He's driving the bus — for better or worse, however good or bad he is, he's driving the bus."

Bennett led Georgia to back-to-back national championships and won offensive MVP in both games the past two seasons. That said, few saw him as an elite NFL option due to his size (5-foot-11, 192 pounds) and lack of elite physical traits in terms of speed, agility and arm strength.

Some thought Bennett would wind up being an undrafted free agent, while even most who believed he'd be drafted had him as a late Day 3 pick. Instead, the Rams rolled the dice and are putting a ton of faith in their scouting department.