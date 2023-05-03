Titans' Ryan Tannehill Says Will Levis Pick Is 'Deja Vu' After Malik Willis Selection

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

For the second consecutive year, the Tennessee Titans traded up in the NFL draft to select a quarterback, which creates questions about veteran signal-caller Ryan Tannehill's future with the team.

2023 second-round pick Will Levis joins Tannehill and 2022 third-round pick Malik Willis in the Titans quarterback room, but the 34-year-old isn't stressing a familiar situation.

"We've been down this road before, so it's definitely a little bit of deja vu," Tannehill said Wednesday, per Kevin Patra of NFL.com. "[Coach] Mike [Vrabel] and [general manager] Ran [Carthon] make those decisions. My job is to go out and try to win football games."

Levis was initially projected to be drafted in the first round, and Tennessee could've used the No. 11 pick to grab him but instead selected offensive lineman Peter Skoronski. When Levis was still available on Day 2 of the draft, the Titans traded up eight spots with the Arizona Cardinals to draft him 33rd overall.

"He adds to the room," Tannehill said of Levis. "Obviously, a talented guy coming off a great college career, so we'll see when I get to meet him here in a few weeks."

When asked about the Titans trading up four spots to draft Willis 86th overall last year, Tannehill said he didn't think it was "my job to mentor" a rookie quarterback. On Wednesday, he said his "process doesn't really change" with the arrival of Levis.

Tannehill is entering the final year of his contract, and his $36.6 million cap hit led many to believe that he'd be a candidate to be cut or traded this offseason. Still, he said his sole focus is bouncing back from last year's disappointing campaign.

"You can only control what you can control, right?" Tannehill said. "Mike and Ran make those decisions. As players, you've got to control what you can control, and that's doing the best you can, prepping yourself mentally and physically each and every day to go win a football game."

The Titans finished with a 7-10 record after losing its last seven games of the season. Tannehill missed five games due to injury, and Willis didn't produce much in limited action.

Tennessee's starting quarterback job likely belongs to Tannehill as long as he's on the roster, but the franchise is obviously preparing to move on from him in the future.