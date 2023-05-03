X

    NBA Rumors: Dillon Brooks Will Have 'Some Interest' in FA After Grizzlies Exit Buzz

    Adam WellsMay 3, 2023

    Dillon Brooks #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Lakers during round One Game Six of the 2023 NBA Playoffs on April 28, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
    Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

    As he prepares to be a free agent for the first time in his career, Dillon Brooks is going to be on the radar for some NBA teams this offseason.

    Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the 27-year-old is generating "some interest" around the NBA.

    Charania reported on Tuesday that the Memphis Grizzlies informed Brooks they won't be bringing him back "under any circumstances" during his end-of-season exit meeting with club officials.

