NBA Rumors: Dillon Brooks Will Have 'Some Interest' in FA After Grizzlies Exit Buzz

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

As he prepares to be a free agent for the first time in his career, Dillon Brooks is going to be on the radar for some NBA teams this offseason.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the 27-year-old is generating "some interest" around the NBA.

Charania reported on Tuesday that the Memphis Grizzlies informed Brooks they won't be bringing him back "under any circumstances" during his end-of-season exit meeting with club officials.

