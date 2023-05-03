Lionel Messi Rumors: PSG Star to Depart Club at End of Season Amid 2-Week Suspension

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Legendary soccer star Lionel Messi will reportedly leave Paris Saint-Germain at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season.

According to world football insider Fabrizio Romano, there are "no doubts" about Messi leaving PSG after his father, Jorge, told the club of Messi's plan one month ago. BBC's Guillem Balague confirmed Messi intends to depart the club this summer.

ESPN's Julien Laurens reported that PSG suspended Messi for two weeks after he missed Monday's training session so he could fly to Saudi Arabia to fulfill a sponsorship deal.

PSG manager Christophe Galtier reportedly told players they could have Monday and Tuesday off if they defeated Lorient on Sunday. Galtier later gave Messi permission to miss training for Saudi Arabia in the event of a win or draw.

Paris Saint-Germain fell 3-1 at home to Lorient, but Messi made the trip to Saudi Arabia anyway without receiving permission.

Per Laurens, Messi's decision "created tensions" within the PSG locker room and left some of his teammates "unhappy."

After starring at FC Barcelona for 17 seasons, Messi spent the past two seasons at PSG after Barca could no longer afford him due to financial issues within the club.

PSG won the Ligue 1 title with Messi leading the way last season, and they lead Ligue 1 by five points over Marseille this season despite losing three of their past four home matches.

Even before the controversy surrounding his trip to Saudi Arabia, Messi's future with PSG was very much in doubt.

His contract expires at the end of the 2022-23 season, and multiple clubs have expressed interest in signing him. Per Laurens, Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal and Inter Miami of MLS are among the teams pursuing him.

Also, Barcelona have publicly stated their desire to bring back Messi, although they may not have the funds needed to make it happen.

Messi is 35 years of age, but the club that lands him will still be getting an elite player, as he led Argentina to a World Cup triumph last year and was recognized as the top player in the tournament.