    Draymond Green Rips His Play in Warriors' Loss to Lakers: 'Disgusted with Myself'

    Adam WellsMay 3, 2023

    Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

    Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green offered an honest assessment of his own performance in Tuesday's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals.

    Speaking on his podcast after the game (starts at 6:47 mark), Green said he "played like s--t" and is "disgusted with" himself over how he played.

    Green specifically cited the need to play smarter after getting into foul trouble early, which threw off the rhythm he was in.

