NHL Playoffs 2023: Top Storylines for May 3 Schedule

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Edmonton-Vegas regular-season series set high expectations for the playoff matchup that begins Wednesday night in Nevada.

Of course, the postseason series will be played at a higher intensity, but that does not mean there will be a lack of scoring chances.

The Oilers finished off the Los Angeles Kings by scoring 16 goals in three straight victories.

They would love for McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Co. to continue that scoring run against the Golden Knights.

Draisaitl and McDavid combined for 21 points in the opening round. Draisaitl had seven goals and four assists, while McDavid produced three goals and seven helpers.

Evan Bouchard's emergence as a playmaker helped the Oilers gain an upper hand against the Kings as well. The defenseman totaled two goals and eight assists in the first round.

Edmonton will need Bouchard and its other supporting pieces to contribute throughout the series so that Vegas does not solely focus on shutting down the two stars to earn victories.

Vegas' first-round production was more spread out, as it had seven players earn at least four points against the Winnipeg Jets. Chandler Stephenson and Mark Stone led the squad with eight points each.

Stephenson, Stone, Jack Eichel and William Karlsson all had three or four goals in the opening round.

The Knights may need Eichel to take over a few games in the Edmonton series to balance out the star power in the matchup with Draisaitl and McDavid.

A low-scoring Game 1 is always possible as the two teams look to avoid mistakes and feel out the matchup, but this series has the makings of multiple back-and-forth offensive affairs.

Edmonton may receive more time in the spotlight for its Round 1 output, but Vegas comes into Wednesday off four straight wins over Winnipeg in which it scored at least four times.