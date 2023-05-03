UFC's Jon Jones Eyes Retirement After Stipe Miocic Fight, Open to Ngannou Bout

Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After ending his three-year hiatus at UFC 285 in March, Jon Jones' next fight could be his last as a mixed martial artist.

Speaking to Fox Sports Australia (h/t Farah Hannoun of MMA Junkie), Jones said his plan right now "is to have one more big fight against Stipe Miocic" and walk away after that:

"I think the Stipe fight will be plenty for me. I feel like I don't really have much to prove after beating Stipe Miocic. I've been in the game a long time and in fighter years, I'm an old guy. I've been training for a long time, I've been in the game for a long time and got some small injuries–I just really want to be around. Be around for my family, be around for my kids. I want to be able to play with my kids, and have a good head on my shoulders, and have joints that work. So I can see it coming to an end really soon, and I'm happy with that. I'm really proud of my career."

Jones did note if Francis Ngannou returns to UFC, it "would be worth entertaining not retiring" to take on that challenge.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.