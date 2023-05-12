2023 Cincinnati Bengals Schedule: Full Listing of Dates, Times and TV Info

Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals head into the 2023 NFL season in a familiar position of aiming for a Super Bowl title.

Well, that's at least the new normal for what was once a perpetually moribund franchise.

The Bengals arrived well ahead of schedule when they claimed an AFC crown in 2021. Winning 12 games and reaching the conference championship a season ago showed that success was no fluke.

Cincinnati has all of the pieces to win a third straight AFC North title with most of its key stars back. Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Trey Hendrickson headline the group.

In terms of offseason moves, the arrival of four-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. addressed one of the team's biggest needs. They replaced Jessie Bates III, their most notable departure, through the 2023 draft with Alabama safety Jordan Battle.

The AFC has no shortage of contenders, so Bengals fans won't take anything for granted. But the sky is the limit as long as Burrow remains upright and healthy.

2023 Cincinnati Bengals

Analysis

The Bengals will get the benefit of an additional home game with the unbalanced 17-game schedule. That's potentially good news considering they were 6-1 at Paycor Stadium in 2022.

Another factor working in Cincinnati's favor is that the AFC North and AFC South are matched up. Outside of the Jacksonville Jaguars, the AFC South is shaping up to be a mess with the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans in various stages of a rebuild/transitional phase.

Cincy could plausibly bank three wins from that four-game slate, and it might be important since much tougher tests are on the calendar.

The Buffalo Bills will be itching to avenge their divisional-round loss to the Bengals, and the challenge posed by the Kansas City Chiefs speaks for itself. Despite the questions over their quarterback situation, the San Francisco 49ers could be the biggest threat to the Philadelphia Eagles for NFC supremacy.

Pivotal Matchups

The Chiefs, Bills and Bengals finished within two wins of one another in 2022. How Cincinnati fares against Kansas City and Buffalo could help shape the race for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

In general, the Bengals' trajectory could rest largely on how much the rest of the AFC North improves.

The Cleveland Browns get to enjoy Deshaun Watson for a full season after he was suspended for the first 11 games last year. The Baltimore Ravens retained Lamar Jackson and will boast a new-look offense after hiring Todd Monken and adding Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers to the aerial attack. Perhaps Kenny Pickett can take a big step forward in Year 2, which would raise the Pittsburgh Steelers' ceiling.

All four AFC North teams posted identical 3-3 records within the division in 2022. That kind of parity is unlikely to hold.