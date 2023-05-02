Yankees News: Carlos Rodón 'Can't Get over Final Hump' in Back Injury Recovery

New York Yankees/Getty Images

New York Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodón is struggling to recover from a back injury.

Manager Aaron Boone told reporters Tuesday that the left-hander "can't get over that final hump."

Rodón isn't feeling any pain but has stiffness in his back and "just doesn't feel right," according to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch. He hasn't been able to "move the way he needs to mechanically," Hoch tweeted. The team is "getting as many eyes on it as we can, Boone added.

The Yankees signed Rodón to a six-year, $162 million deal in December. He was one of the top free-agent pitchers available after opting out of his contract with the San Francisco Giants following the 2022 campaign.

Rodón has yet to make his team debut after being placed on the injured list with a strained left forearm he suffered during spring training. That ailment appears to be a non-issue at this point, but the back problem that began in April has lingered.

The 30-year-old's delayed recovery is a tough blow for the Yankees, who have numerous other players on the IL, including star sluggers Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton and pitchers Luis Severino, Frankie Montas, Jonathan Loáisiga and Lou Trivino, among others.

The rotation has been held down by Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes, Domingo Germán and Jhony Brito.

The Bronx Bombers have slipped to fifth in the American League East with a 15-15 record, 8.5 games behind the first-place Tampa Bay Rays.

Rodón spent the first seven years of his career with the Chicago White Sox and the 2022 campaign with the Giants. He is coming off back-to-back All-Star seasons and had an impressive 2022 campaign, posting a 14-8 record with a 2.88 ERA, a 1.03 WHIP and 237 strikeouts in 178 innings.

Once the Yankees get some players back, including Rodón, they should climb up the standings. For now, they'll try to stay afloat in the division.