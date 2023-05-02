Aaron Rodgers: 'It's Been a Dream' Being Part of Jets After Trade from Packers

Elsa/Getty Images

New York Jets fans feel like the addition of Aaron Rodgers is a dream, and that's exactly how the former Green Bay Packers quarterback feels following the blockbuster trade that sent him to the Meadowlands last month.

"Everything's new and exciting and fun. I'm just pinching myself a lot of days. I can't believe it's real sometimes," Rodgers said during Tuesday's appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. "It's been a dream, for sure, just to be here. Definitely feel energized to be in the building."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.