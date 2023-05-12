2023 New England Patriots Schedule: Full Listing of Dates, Times and TV Info

Billie Weiss/Getty Images

The New England Patriots have failed to make the playoffs twice in the last three seasons, but they are hoping to embark on a journey back to the postseason in 2023.

New England's lackluster 2022 campaign was highlighted by major inconsistencies on offense, and much of the blame was placed on the hirings of Matt Patricia and Joe Judge as offensive assistants after head coach Bill Belichick failed to hire an offensive coordinator following the departure of Josh McDaniels to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Mac Jones, who had a solid rookie season in 2021, took a step backward in 2022 in one of the NFL's most discombobulated offenses. He completed 65.2 percent of his passes for 2,997 yards and 14 touchdowns against 11 interceptions in 14 games.

The 24-year-old signal-caller is expected to be much better in 2023, and the Patriots expressed their commitment to improving this year with the hiring of Bill O'Brien as offensive coordinator.

And while the franchise let wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and running back Damien Harris walk in free agency, it did sign veteran wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster and drafted LSU's Kayshon Boutte to pair alongside Tyquan Thornton and DeVante Parker.

Rhamondre Stevenson, meanwhile, is expected to take over as New England's top running back after a stellar 2022 campaign that saw him rush for 1,040 yards and five touchdowns in 17 games. He was the Patriots' first 1,000-plus yard rusher since LeGarrette Blount in 2016.

The Patriots also made some solid additions on defense via the draft, selecting Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez with their first-round pick and Georgia Tech defensive end Keion White in the second round.

That said, let's take a look at the team's 2023 schedule and an analysis of some key matchups.

2023 New England Patriots Schedule

Analysis

The AFC East is going to be an extremely tough division for the Patriots to navigate in 2023.

The Josh Allen-led Buffalo Bills are the favorite to win the division for the fourth straight season, but the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets made some improvements during the offseason to compete for that top spot.

If quarterback Tua Tagovailoa stays healthy, the Dolphins should be a top team in 2023. Miami also got better on offense with the acquisition of star cornerback Jalen Ramsey from the Los Angeles Rams during the offseason.

The Jets, meanwhile, added wide receivers Allen Lazard and Mecole Hardman, but the biggest acquisition was that of four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who will be tasked with leading New York back to the postseason for the first time since the 2010 campaign.

Beyond the AFC East, the Patriots will face a huge challenge at Gillette Stadium in the Philadelphia Eagles, which reached the Super Bowl last season, where they fell to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jalen Hurts returns under center for the Eagles, and Philadelphia also added running back D'Andre Swift and drafted key defensive players in Jalen Carter, Kelee Ringo, Nolan Smith and Sydney Brown.

The Patriots will also face Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs at Gillette Stadium, and that could well be another loss against the defending champions.

The Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints, Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants could also all present significant challenges for Belichick's squad, so it's not looking like it's going to be a winning season in New England.

However, you never know. Maybe the Pats will surprise us all.