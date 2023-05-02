Report: Lionel Messi Suspended 2 Weeks by PSG After Unauthorized Trip to Saudi Arabia

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain suspended star forward Lionel Messi for two weeks after he made an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia, according to RMC Sport (via soccer insider Fabrizio Romano).

ESPN's Julien Laurens reported Tuesday that PSG was contemplating a fine for Messi.

The 35-year-old flew to Saudi Arabia and missed training Monday against the orders of manager Christophe Galtier and sporting director Luis Campos, per Laurens. While Galtier and Campos planned to give the PSG players a two-day break if they beat or drew with Lorient, they expected everybody to report to training Monday following their 3-1 defeat.

This comes against the backdrop of uncertainty surrounding Messi's future in the French capital, though the trip is unrelated to that storyline.

The Saudi Pro League has reportedly shown some interest in signing the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, but he has occasionally visited the country after becoming a tourism ambassador.

Still, it's difficult to totally separate Messi's suspension from the ongoing drama over his contract.

Coming out of the 2023 World Cup, an extension seemed inevitable. His form for club and country had significantly improved compared to 2021-22, when he had just six goals in 26 Ligue 1 matches for Paris Saint-Germain.

Without the World Cup as a tangible motivator, though, Messi hasn't maintained his blistering start to the season. PSG, meanwhile, lost in the Champions League round of 16 to Bayern Munich and is sputtering toward the finish line. With Sunday's loss, its lead over second-place Marseille in Ligue 1 is down to five points with five matches to play.

That has all led to Messi drawing jeers from some PSG fans, and now he may be losing some support from within the squad. Laurens reported the Saudi trip "created tensions within the dressing room, with some players unhappy with the incident."

Based on a report from The Athletic in March, Messi is considering a number of options including returning to PSG. At the end of the day, there may not be another club that can both match his salary demands and allow him to compete in the Champions League.

With each passing week, however, it looks as though Messi and Paris Saint-Germain are headed toward a breakup.