UFC 288 Predictions: Bleacher Report Main Card Staff Picks

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Tom Taylor: To me, this one all comes down to how much the 36-year-old former champ Henry Cejudo has left in the tank—particularly after three years away. I don't think he will be the same fighter we remember.

My prediction is that Sterling looks bigger, stronger, younger, and altogether more accustomed to tough, championship fights. These things matter.

It might be close at times, but the champ will muscle his way to a decision win, and Cejudo will wish he stuck to coaching.

Prediction: Sterling by unanimous decision

Haris Kruskic: I can't wait for this one. Aljamain Sterling has been the bantamweight champion for two years now, but his two title defenses were a split decision over Petr Yan and a TKO against an injured T.J. Dillashaw. That's less than convincing, but there's no denying how talented the champ is.

He'll face his toughest challenge yet in a returning Henry Cejudo, who can make a good argument for being the most successful combat athlete of all time as one of four simultaneous two-division champions in UFC history and an Olympic gold medalist in wrestling.

However, a three-year layoff for Cejudo is no joke. The bantamweight division has grown rapidly since he left and jumping back into action against the champ is a tall order.

Oddly enough, Sterling has the advantage if this fight goes to the ground. Triple C hasn't utilized his wrestling in a long time and Aljo's backpack-like control could be a difference-maker. Cejudo must keep this fight standing, but I'm not convinced he'll be sharp enough to do so.

Prediction: Sterling by unanimous decision

Lyle Fitzsimmons: My initial lean was toward Sterling. I'm a fan, and he rewarded my confidence in previous picks columns when he beat Petr Yan and TJ Dillashaw.

He's been active and successful during all the time that Cejudo has been away, and it's common sense that a good active fighter should handle a good inactive one.

But the more I actually thought about Sterling's recent wins, the less impressed I got.

He was awarded a DQ over Yan in a fight he seemed headed toward losing, and the rematch was hardly a 25-minute victory lap. In fact, many reasonable people suggested he didn't deserve the nod that he got. As for Dillashaw, beating a guy who was clearly compromised physically isn't the same as imposing your will on a healthy, competitive opponent.

Long story short, the indecision allowed me a reason to believe a guy as good and driven and historically successful as Cejudo might have a chance, even with his inactivity.

Prediction: Cejudo by split decision