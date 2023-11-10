UFC's Most Dangerous Knockout Artists Right Now

1 of 7

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

As mentioned, Sergei Pavlovich is the man behind the longest knockout streak in the UFC, at six, and they all occurred in the first round.

Some of them were so quick he didn't break a sweat. He needed only 55 seconds to knock out Derrick Lewis in 2022, and 54 seconds to stop Tai Tuivasa later the same year.

While Pavlovich's streak is impressive, his propensity for knockouts is nothing new. When he entered the UFC at 11-0 in 2022, he already had nine KO wins on his record. While he suffered his lone career loss to Alistair Overeem in his UFC debut, that was the setback that preceded his current streak.

Clearly, he is a dangerous fighter on the feet. Ordinarily, the surest way to beat someone like the Russian is to take them to the ground and tire them out, drown them in punches or submit them.