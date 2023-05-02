Phillies' Trea Turner Never Got Formal Contract Offer from Dodgers in Free Agency

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Trea Turner spent the end of the 2021 season and all of the 2022 campaign on the Los Angeles Dodgers, but he reportedly never received a formal contract offer from the National League West team this offseason before he joined the Philadelphia Phillies on an 11-year, $300 million deal, per Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times.

"I don't know if surprise is the right word," Turner said Monday. "I had conversations with them in spring training last year, and that didn't work out. Once that happened, anything is possible. It's a business ... It just didn't work out."

He added that he "definitely would've considered" an offer from Los Angeles.

Choosing Philadelphia made sense, though, as Harris pointed out he got to move back East and join back up with some of his former Washington Nationals teammates in Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber.

Still, it is notable that the Dodgers, who were first in the league in payroll in 2022, didn't really push for a 29-year-old shortstop in the middle of his prime.

Philadelphia sits fourth in payroll compared to the Dodgers at fifth. The Turner contract was a major part of that, and it was clear the National League East team had eyes on another run this year after advancing to the 2022 World Series.

After all, Turner's resume includes a World Series crown, the 2021 batting title, two All-Star selections and a 2022 Silver Slugger.

He slashed .298/.343/.466 with 21 home runs, 100 RBI and 27 stolen bases last season.

Turner is off to a slower start through 29 games with Philadelphia and is slashing .260/.300/.374 with two home runs, seven RBI and four stolen bases. Yet his track record suggests he will turn things around, which could help Philadelphia do the same from fourth place in the National League East at 15-14.

Los Angeles has been slightly better at 16-13, but there is still plenty of season to go. And there may even be a playoff matchup waiting in October, which would put the Dodgers' decision to not pursue Turner back into the spotlight.