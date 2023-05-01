Jimmy Butler Questionable for Heat vs. Knicks Game 2 After Suffering Ankle Injury

Elsa/Getty Images

The Miami Heat's victory in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series against the New York Knicks might be even more important if their star player can't take the court in Game 2.

Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported Jimmy Butler was listed as questionable for Tuesday's contest because of a sprained right ankle he suffered in the fourth quarter of Sunday's Game 1.

There were some tense moments for Miami in the immediate aftermath of the injury since Butler remained down for some time and was in obvious pain.

He didn't leave the game but was visibly shaken up as he was used more as a decoy than anything else while the visitors put the finishing touches on the victory. There were multiple offensive possessions when he stood in the corner and let his teammates do the heavy lifting down the stretch.

Butler still finished that game with a double-double of 25 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals, continuing his playoff brilliance.

The top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks had no answer for him in the first round as he averaged 37.6 points a night during the five games. The Marquette product exploded for 56 points in Game 4 and 42 points in the closeout performance in Game 5, ending the Bucks' realistic hopes of winning a championship.

Miami is already without Tyler Herro in its series against the Knicks because of a broken hand, but New York is also dealing with some injury concerns. Julius Randle missed Game 1 because of a sprained left ankle, and Jalen Brunson is dealing with a sore right ankle.

New York announced they are both questionable for Tuesday's contest.

Randle and Brunson were the Knicks' top two scorers during the regular season, while Butler and Herro were first and third, respectively, for the Heat. There could be plenty of offensive firepower missing in Game 2 as the two sides battle attrition and each other in this second-round series.