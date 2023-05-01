Chiefs Rumors: Jerick McKinnon Expected to Sign New Contract to Return to KC

Chiefs Rumors: Jerick McKinnon Expected to Sign New Contract to Return to KCMay 1, 2023
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Jerick McKinnon isn't going anywhere.
The veteran running back is expected to re-sign with the Kansas City Chiefs, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, who noted that general manager Brett Veach "alluded to this possibility" Monday.
