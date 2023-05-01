X

    Chiefs Rumors: Jerick McKinnon Expected to Sign New Contract to Return to KC

    Erin WalshMay 1, 2023

    GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Jerick McKinnon #1 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
    Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

    Jerick McKinnon isn't going anywhere.

    The veteran running back is expected to re-sign with the Kansas City Chiefs, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, who noted that general manager Brett Veach "alluded to this possibility" Monday.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

