Chiefs Rumors: Jerick McKinnon Expected to Sign New Contract to Return to KC

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Jerick McKinnon isn't going anywhere.

The veteran running back is expected to re-sign with the Kansas City Chiefs, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, who noted that general manager Brett Veach "alluded to this possibility" Monday.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.