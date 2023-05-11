The Toughest 2023 Offseason Decision for Every NBA Team

0 of 30

For all but a handful of teams, the 2023 NBA offseason has already begun. Not officially, of course, but the focus for the vast majority of the league has shifted toward the summer and all the opportunities it'll bring.

Thanks to a new collective bargaining agreement, some squads have more difficult decisions than others. In particular, the introduction of a "second apron" tier of the luxury tax will place severe limitations on the highest-payroll teams. Its rollout will be gradual over the next two seasons, but the basics are clear: Anyone more than $17.5 million over the tax line can't use the mid-level exception, aggregate contracts in a trade, send out a first-rounder seven years out, take back more salary than it sends in a trade or use cash to "buy" picks. Land above the second apron twice in five years, and your first-round pick automatically moves to the end of the round.

Basically, the cost of operating significantly above the tax line is now far greater than penalty payments. It completely hamstrings the roster-building process.

The new rules won't affect everyone, but where they do, we'll try to forecast the way they'll complicate matters. Otherwise, the focus here can range from a tough contract negotiation to a broader decision about a franchise's direction.

Let's talk hard choices.