Colts' Jim Irsay Told Anthony Richardson 'You're Going to Make a Billion Dollars'

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay didn't downplay what Anthony Richardson stands to gain if the 2023 NFL draft pick fulfills the franchise's lofty ambitions for him.

According to The Athletic's Zak Keefer, Irsay told Richardson prior to the draft, "You play 12 or 14 years in this league and you're an outstanding quarterback, you're gonna make a billion dollars. A billion. A billion."

However, he also emphasized to the Florida quarterback how on-field achievements rather than career earnings will define his NFL legacy.

Irsay might have been exaggerating a bit, but $1 billion may not be too wide of the mark if Richardson can fulfill his massive potential. The 20-year-old has the ability to be a generational talent, because you simply don't see 6'4", 244-pound quarterbacks who also have a sub-4.5-second 40-yard dash.

The NFL's rookie wage scale sets Richardson's rookie contract at nearly $34 million over four years, and he could collect a sizable fifth-year option.

Once he's eligible to hit the open market, the going rate for an elite QB could be $300 million or more. Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson landed $255 million and $260 million, respectively, this offseason.

Generational wealth provides Richardson with quite the carrot to put in the work and develop on his pro journey.