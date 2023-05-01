WWE's Carmella, Corey Graves Announce Pregnancy on 'Good Morning America'

Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

WWE's Carmella announced she is expecting her first child with husband Corey Graves in an interview with Good Morning America.

"It's just all been such a whirlwind," Carmella said, per Shafiq Najib of GMA. "I think because of my past, it was hard to get excited off the bat about this one, but I was cautiously optimistic. I try to have a good mindset, a positive mindset this time around, and it's working. So I'm very happy about that."

Carmella announced last year that she had two separate miscarriages, one in September and another in October. She returned to WWE in February but competed only six times before finding out she was pregnant again.

The 35-year-old said she has felt tired and sick but is excited about the prospect of being a mother.

"I've been nauseous. I've been so tired, more tired than I've ever been in my life," she said. "But I've never been so happy to feel so awful. I've been great, I mean mentally. It's kind of this weird space where I'm excited but also just a little apprehensive because of the miscarriages. It's unfortunate that it robs you of the true excitement that should be there."

Carmella and Graves have been dating since 2019 and were married last April. A WWE commentator, the 39-year-old Graves has three children from his previous marriage.

