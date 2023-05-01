Draymond Green on Sabonis Not Shaking Hands After Loss: 'I Don't Respect That'

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis withered away in Sunday's deciding Game 7 against the Golden State Warriors, going scoreless until garbage time in the second half as the defending champs pulled away to advance.

That said, it was Sabonis' actions after the game that rankled Draymond Green.

"Lost a lot of respect for Sabonis. You don't shake guys' hands after you lose? I don't respect that," Green said on his podcast (17:25 mark). "I once left the court when we lost in Game 7 [of the 2016 NBA Finals] to the Cleveland Cavaliers. I went to my locker and sat down and I said, 'This don't feel right.' And I walked back out on the court and I showed everybody love.

"You lost. Deal with it. Pay your respect. That was wack to me. That's wack. But I don't respect that."

Sabonis scored 16 points in the first half of Game 7 and then completely disappeared after halftime as Kevon Looney locked him up on the inside. He finished with 22 points, eight rebounds and seven assists—fine overall numbers that underplay how timid Sabonis looked as the Warriors stretched their lead.

Green and Sabonis battled throughout the series, including a skirmish that led to Green being suspended for Game 3 after stomping on Sabonis' chest. Officials whistled Sabonis for a technical for grabbling onto Green's ankle.

One of the game's most efficient offensive bigs, Sabonis averaged 19.1 points, 12.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists during the regular season. Those numbers dipped to 16.4 points, 11.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists against the Warriors, and Sabonis saw his shooting percentage drop from 61.5 percent all the way down to 49.5 percent.