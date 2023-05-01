Warriors' Draymond Green Says Steph Curry Had 'GOAT Performance' in Game 7 vs. Kings

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Draymond Green steeped high praise on Golden State Warriors teammate Stephen Curry following his record-setting showing in a 120-100 victory over the Sacramento Kings.

In his podcast after the game, Green called it "masterful" and a "GOAT performance" as Curry scored the most points (50) ever in a Game 7.

"I'm honored to have been there and been a part of that," he said at the 11:30 mark.

Green also referenced the pregame speech from Curry detailed by The Athletic's Marcus Thompson II and Shams Charania.

"When he delivered that speech, I can't say I knew he was gonna come out and get 50," the four-time All-Star said. "But I knew he was gonna come out and do something incredible. And I knew there was no way he was gonna allow us to lose that game."

It's a stretch to call Sunday the signature moment of Curry's NBA career, because nobody really remembers legends for what they do in the first round of the postseason. Not to mention, he's already a two-time MVP and a four-time NBA champion. He's had plenty of signature moments already.

But Game 7 undoubtedly reaffirmed why Curry is so special and still arguably the most thrilling player in the league.

There's just nothing quite like watching the 6'2" guard catch fire, and it feels even more special now because Golden State has grown more vulnerable as its core stars have aged.

The Warriors were in enemy territory after looking lethargic in their Game 6 loss to Sacramento. The Kings were leading 58-56 at halftime and were probably one sustained run away from putting Golden State away for good.

Instead, Curry dropped 14 points in the third quarter as the defending champions built a double-digit lead and didn't look back from there. A sense of inevitability grew with each one of Curry's made baskets. We've seen this story plenty of times before.

Maybe the Warriors eventually run out of gas or they encounter more resistance when it counts against an opponent with more collective playoff experience than Sacramento.

But it won't diminish what Curry did on the court at Golden 1 Center in Game 7. And should Golden State return to the NBA Finals, his pregame speech will be immortalized forever.