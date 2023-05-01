X

    Report: Steph Curry's Speech to Warriors Revealed; 'F--king Got Everybody Locked In'

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVMay 1, 2023

    SACRAMENTO, CA - APRIL 30: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors is interviewed after Round One Game Seven of the 2023 NBA Playoffs on April 30, 2023 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

    Stephen Curry wasn't just the leader on the floor as the Golden State Warriors faced elimination Sunday—he also galvanized the locker room with a speech.

    Curry addressed his teammates following their Game 6 loss to the Sacramento Kings, getting "everybody locked in," according to Draymond Green.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Steph was so disgusted with how the Warriors played in Game 6 that he couldn't sleep and was texting Draymond at 4 a.m.<br><br>It led him to give what players called "the greatest speech of his career," promising he'd deliver and telling teammates to "stay home" if they were "in their… <a href="https://t.co/82Ev1StFTX">pic.twitter.com/82Ev1StFTX</a>

    "You're in this space where you gon' fold or you gon' rise up," Green told The Athletic's Marcus Thompson II and Shams Charania. "Once he did that, you have no choice but to rise up. He f--king got everybody locked in. 'If you're getting on this bus, you're making a commitment to this team. No matter if you play zero minutes or 40 minutes. You're making a commitment to do whatever it takes. Prepare your mind and body for this opportunity we have. We got embarrassed the other night, and we never f--king going out like that.'"

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    Report: Steph Curry's Speech to Warriors Revealed; 'F--king Got Everybody Locked In'
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon