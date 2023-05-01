Report: Steph Curry's Speech to Warriors Revealed; 'F--king Got Everybody Locked In'

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Stephen Curry wasn't just the leader on the floor as the Golden State Warriors faced elimination Sunday—he also galvanized the locker room with a speech.

Curry addressed his teammates following their Game 6 loss to the Sacramento Kings, getting "everybody locked in," according to Draymond Green.

"You're in this space where you gon' fold or you gon' rise up," Green told The Athletic's Marcus Thompson II and Shams Charania. "Once he did that, you have no choice but to rise up. He f--king got everybody locked in. 'If you're getting on this bus, you're making a commitment to this team. No matter if you play zero minutes or 40 minutes. You're making a commitment to do whatever it takes. Prepare your mind and body for this opportunity we have. We got embarrassed the other night, and we never f--king going out like that.'"

