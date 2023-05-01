Lakers Rumors: Latest Buzz Surrounding Los Angeles' Offseason Plans

0 of 2

Justin Ford/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers can't afford to look ahead, as they're about to tussle with the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors with a trip to the Western Conference Finals on the line.

We aren't bound by the same restriction, though.

Look, we're excited as anyone to see how far the Purple and Gold can take this playoff run, but we also know huge decisions must be made this summer. You can bet that Lakers front-office members have already mulled those decisions over about a million times.

These are big enough talking points, in fact, that some of these rumblings have made their way to the rumor mill. We'll break down the latest buzz below.