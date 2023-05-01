B/R NBA Staff: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors Round 2 Predictions

B/R NBA Staff: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors Round 2 PredictionsMay 1, 2023
It was in doubt at various times during the first round (mostly because of the peskiness of the Sacramento Kings), but the fifth postseason matchup between LeBron James and Stephen Curry is officially on, following the Golden State Warriors' Game 7 victory Sunday.
Now, they'll host a 6-7 matchup between themselves and LeBron's Los Angeles Lakers that tips off Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on TNT.
Of course, many of the critical players on the Warriors side from those four NBA Finals matchups remain. Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green won three of their four rings by beating LeBron in the Finals, but he's now in the same conference and bringing a completely different supporting cast to battle.
At this point in his career, and with Anthony Davis playing like a borderline MVP candidate, LeBron might even be part of the supporting cast now.
That's just in terms of what's happening on the floor, though. His name is undoubtedly still on the marquee, right next to Curry's. And he has a chance to exact some measure of revenge for those three Finals losses.
How will it all play out? Bleacher Report's staff breaks down the possibilities below.
LeBron Has His Best Teammate Yet vs. Warriors
It's LeBron James vs. the Golden State Warriors Round 5, the first with James in a Los Angeles Lakers uniform (not counting the play-in tournament). The Lakers were mediocre for much of the season, but L.A. is a different team after a series of moves ahead of the trade deadline. The Warriors have struggled on the road this season but have championship mettle and Steph Curry's elite shooting to fall back on.
With a healthy Anthony Davis and James, the Lakers are a difficult matchup for the Warriors. A dominant Davis will move the Lakes on to the Western Conference Finals. If the combination of Kevon Looney and Draymond Green can keep Davis away from the basket and make him a jump-shooter, the Warriors will take the series.
Curry's unique brilliance will always make Golden State a threat. Andrew Wiggins needs to deliver a monstrous performance defensively against James. Defensively, the Lakers will try to exploit the Warriors' two non-shooting bigs to give extra help slowing Curry. On offense, L.A. will target Jordan Poole and Curry defensively.
It's foolish to count out Curry, but the same could be said of James, who has his best supporting cast member in five tries against the Warriors in Davis. The Lakers should win the series in six games.
Prediction: Lakers In 6
—Eric Pincus
Are Improved Lakers Built for Warriors Matchup?
The Lakers, for the most part, dominated the Grizzlies in Round 1. And they have been better, for longer, than most people credit. The defense is legitimately terrifying and disruptive with Antony Davis at his peak, and head coach Darvin Ham is fully embracing bigger lineups.
Yet, this L.A. team doesn't feel adequately built to knock off the Warriors. Maybe they get more dominant offensive performances from LeBron, but they're going to need a way more efficient half-court attack overall to keep pace with Golden State. That's a big ask when D'Angelo Russell and Anthony Davis are up and down, and when the Lakers have so far received less than nothing from Malik Beasley.
L.A. knows how to get out in transition; no squad has generated more of their offensive possessions on the break during the playoffs. But the Warriors just wrapped up a seven-game set with the Kings, the team with the second-largest transition share, and one that operates a lot faster in the half court. Golden State is already prepared to survive games played at warp speed.
Individual matchups also start to veer away from the Lakers pretty early on in the depth chart. Kevon Looney, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins and Gary Payton II will make life hell on AD, LeBron and DLo. L.A. doesn't have the same armory of defensive talent to derail Golden State's off-ball movement away from the basket or the human flamethrower that is Steph Curry.
Prediction: Warriors in 6
—Dan Favale
LeBron Eager for Revenge
The last time LeBron James and Stephen Curry met in the playoffs, one was surrounded by three future Hall of Famers, while the other watched JR Smith dribble out the clock to lose a Finals game.
Fast forward five years and this fight is far more even.
James' Los Angeles Lakers are one of the deepest and most talented teams he's ever been a part of, as evidenced by their upset of the No. 2-seeded Memphis Grizzlies in six games. Anthony Davis is making his impact everywhere (20.8 points, 13.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals, 4.3 blocks against Memphis), while the Lakers got big performances from players like Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, D'Angelo Russell and others in addition to James.
While the Lakers flexed their collective muscle against the Grizzlies, the Warriors' dynasty suddenly looks vulnerable.
A 50-point performance from Curry saved Golden State's season in Game 7 against the Sacramento Kings, a series that saw the Warriors go down 0-2 for the first time ever in this era. With Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole all struggling with their shots at times during the series, Golden State will need to execute better on both ends to have a chance here.
LeBron knows these Warriors. These Warriors know LeBron.
James should be eager for revenge and now has the help necessary to take down Curry and Co. for the first time since the 2016 NBA Finals. Let the chess match begin.
Prediction: Lakers In 7
—Greg Swartz
Dare Doubt the Warriors?
I'm done doubting the Golden State Warriors.
After they fell down 2-0 to the Sacramento Kings, it was easy to pick the younger, seemingly more explosive team to win the series. The speed and relentlessness of the Kings was marvelous. Over the last decade-plus, few teams have put the fully healthy Warriors on their heels, which is exactly what Sacramento did.
When the Kings won Game 6 at the Chase Center in blowout fashion, the idea that this run might be over was hard to avoid again.
But on Sunday, Stephen Curry gave us one of the most vivid reminders of his career that no one can swing a moment or game quite like he can. Behind a 30-point second-half barrage, Curry dropped 50 in Game 7 and set up this star-studded matchup with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.
And while the Lakers present some matchup challenges with Anthony Davis, LeBron James and even Rui Hachimura, L.A. doesn't have anyone who can bother Curry.
It looks like the Lakers' primary guards are D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves and Dennis Schröder, none of whom have a prayer of slowing Curry. And if L.A. sells out on him with double-teams, a box-and-one or some other scheme or gimmick, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins should then be able to attack (or shoot) in a little more space.
That isn't to say this won't be close. It should be, but in a series where teams are pretty evenly matched, going with the best individual player feels safe. Here, that's clearly Curry.
Prediction: Warriors In 7
—Andy Bailey