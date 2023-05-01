B/R NBA Staff: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors Round 2 Predictions

0 of 4

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

It was in doubt at various times during the first round (mostly because of the peskiness of the Sacramento Kings), but the fifth postseason matchup between LeBron James and Stephen Curry is officially on, following the Golden State Warriors' Game 7 victory Sunday.

Now, they'll host a 6-7 matchup between themselves and LeBron's Los Angeles Lakers that tips off Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on TNT.

Of course, many of the critical players on the Warriors side from those four NBA Finals matchups remain. Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green won three of their four rings by beating LeBron in the Finals, but he's now in the same conference and bringing a completely different supporting cast to battle.

At this point in his career, and with Anthony Davis playing like a borderline MVP candidate, LeBron might even be part of the supporting cast now.

That's just in terms of what's happening on the floor, though. His name is undoubtedly still on the marquee, right next to Curry's. And he has a chance to exact some measure of revenge for those three Finals losses.

How will it all play out? Bleacher Report's staff breaks down the possibilities below.