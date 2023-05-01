Warriors Draymond Green Says Kings' Malik Monk 'Said We Was Old'

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Draymond Green kept his receipts.

The Golden State Warriors forward was quick to speak his mind following his team's 120-100 Game 7 victory over the Sacramento Kings, and shooting guard Malik Monk was his target.

The comment was referring to Monk's remarks after Game 6, which the Kings won 118-99 to force the seventh game. Monk said he knew "we could run them" in reference to the quick turnaround times in the series.

"I felt it a little more on them," Monk said. "They were a little tired. We were a little younger than they are. ... We're gonna try to do the same thing Sunday."

Green's response shows how Monk's comment provided some motivation for the Warriors in the final game of the series.

Green contributed eight points, eight assists and six rebounds in Game 7, while Malik Monk had 14 points, nine rebounds and four assists for the Kings.

The Warriors' victory set up a second-round matchup against LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers. This also means a continuation of the California tour, as the Warriors will not have to leave the state until the conference finals if they were to advance.