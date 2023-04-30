X

    Warriors' Draymond Green on Steph Curry in Game 7: 'Rare Players Do Rare Things'

    Francisco RosaApril 30, 2023

    SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 30: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors and Draymond Green #23 react during the fourth quarter in game seven of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on April 30, 2023 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
    Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

    Draymond Green never ceases to be amazed by the things Stephen Curry is capable of on a basketball court.

    And after the superstar guard's 50-point outburst against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday—the most ever in a Game 7—Green could only enjoy being along for the ride and admire his longtime teammate's greatness

    "When you have rare situations, rare players do rare things. Stephen Curry was that tonight," Green said in his postgame press conference.

    In addition to the 50 points, Curry also had eight rebounds, six assists and a steal in one of the best postseason performances of his illustrious career.

    Curry's performance helped secure the Warriors a spot in the second round of the playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers and a familiar foe in LeBron James.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

