Klay Thompson Calls Warriors-Lakers Playoff Matchup a 'Dream Come True'

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Fresh off of a Game 7 victory over the Sacramento Kings, Klay Thompson and the Warriors are focused on the conference semi-finals. It doesn't hurt that the opponents are the Los Angeles Lakers.

Thompson reflected on the meaning of the series in his post-game press conference and was appreciative of the historical aspects of the game, referring to it as a "dream come true."

"We're all excited to play the Lakers," Thompson said. "It's a legendary franchise, and, Warriors-Lakers, it's been a long time since they have seen each other in the playoffs."

The last time the two California-based franchises met in the postseason was in 1991 when Thompson was just one-year-old. Klay's father, Mychal, happened to be on that Lakers team that bested the Warriors in five games. Los Angeles has won six of the seven playoff series against the Warriors, with the sole Golden State victory coming in 1967.

Another notable storyline is the first playoff rematch between the Warriors and Lebron James since he left the Cavaliers in 2018. This is the fifth time the Warriors have faced James in the playoffs.

"We played LeBron in the Finals four times," Thompson said. "[He is] obviously one of the greatest to ever play."

Game 1 is scheduled for Tuesday night.