Defenders vs. Renegades Set for XFL Championship as Fans Shame Josh Gordon in Loss

The XFL Championship is set, with one team that was expected to make the finals and another that's making a surprise appearance.

The D.C. Defenders, fresh off a 9-1 regular season that solidified them as the team to beat, cruised to a 37-21 victory over the Seattle Sea Dragons in the North Division Championship Game on Sunday to earn a shot at the title against an Arlington Renegades team that finished 4-6 in the regular season.

A dominant second half offset a 9-9 halftime score, as Jordan Ta'amu led the charge with 258 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Briley Moore-McKinney led all Defenders receivers with 80 yards on four catches, while Lucky Jackson and Ethan Wolf each brought in a touchdown. Abram Smith and Cam'Ron Harris scored a combined three rushing touchdowns, with the former leading the ground game with 48 yards on 23 carries.

The Seattle Sea Dragons performance was a disappointment following a two-game winning streak to make the postseason. Ben DiNucci recorded 295 yards and three touchdowns, but the running game picked up just 13 yards. Juwan Green and Jahcour Pearson hauled in three total touchdowns and had 89 and 56 yards, respectively.

Josh Gordon made four catches for 23 yards, which was second lowest among Seattle receivers who recorded a reception. This frustrated supporters on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the Arlington Renegades showed just how tough it is to beat a team three times in a season on Saturday. Following losses in Weeks 2 and 10 to the Houston Roughnecks, the Renegades rode a strong first half offensively and held the Roughnecks at bay in the second half to win 26-11 and advance to the league championship.

Luis Perez was surgical breaking down the Roughnecks defense, throwing for 289 yards and three touchdowns and completing 19-of-27 passes. De'Veon Smith led the team in rushing with 94 yards on 24 carries, while JaVonta Payton caught two touchdowns and had 121 yards, while Brandon Arconado caught the other one.

The championship game appears to be a mismatch, with the league-leading Defenders facing a Renegades team that finished under .500. Still, Arlington's performance in the South Division Championship shows that anything can happen in the postseason.

The two teams met in Week 9, with the Defenders securing a narrow 28-26 overtime victory. The XFL Championship is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on May 13 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.