Stephen Curry Hyped By Twitter for 'Legacy Game' in Warriors' Game 7 Win vs. Kings

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Entering play Sunday, Stephen Curry had won 23 playoff series since the last time the Sacramento Kings won one.

Make it 24.

The future Hall of Famer was brilliant with the season on the line and led the Golden State Warriors to a 120-100 road victory over the Kings in Game 7 of their first-round playoff series at Golden 1 Center. He finished with 50 points—the most in NBA history for a Game 7—and added eight rebounds and six assists for good measure.

It wasn't a one-man show since Kevon Looney overwhelmed the Kings with 21 rebounds (10 offensive), but Twitter had nothing but love for Curry's iconic performance:

This was one of the best first-round series in years, so it was only fitting there was no shortage of momentum swings out of the gates. Sacramento took a two-point lead into intermission but only after Curry took over for a stretch with a combination of his patented lightning-quick releases from deep and silky smooth dribbling through traffic.

The Warriors also had no answers for Domantas Sabonis inside as he spearheaded the scoring all while facilitating and battling for boards. That, along with a three-point spark from Terence Davis off the bench, was enough to help the home team overcome a slow shooting start for De'Aaron Fox during the first half.

But Curry is going to Curry.

He had to be more aggressive than usual while seeking out his shot even in the face of double teams because Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins went ice cold for so long. It also helped that Looney seemingly grabbed every Warriors miss and continued to give Curry and others second chances as the visitors seized the lead and pulled away.

The outcome was no longer in doubt by the middle of the fourth quarter as No. 30 continued to knife through the defense, finish at the rim with the softest of touch and rainbow his usual triples over the outstretched arms of defenders.

It was pure basketball poetry and perhaps a warning to the Los Angeles Lakers about what is to come in the second round.