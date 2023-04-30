X

    Stephen Curry Hyped By Twitter for 'Legacy Game' in Warriors' Game 7 Win vs. Kings

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVApril 30, 2023

    SACRAMENTO, CA - APRIL 30: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors prepares to shoot a free throw during Round One Game Seven of the 2023 NBA Playoffs on April 30, 2023 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

    Entering play Sunday, Stephen Curry had won 23 playoff series since the last time the Sacramento Kings won one.

    Make it 24.

    The future Hall of Famer was brilliant with the season on the line and led the Golden State Warriors to a 120-100 road victory over the Kings in Game 7 of their first-round playoff series at Golden 1 Center. He finished with 50 points—the most in NBA history for a Game 7—and added eight rebounds and six assists for good measure.

    It wasn't a one-man show since Kevon Looney overwhelmed the Kings with 21 rebounds (10 offensive), but Twitter had nothing but love for Curry's iconic performance:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    STEPHEN CURRY <a href="https://t.co/EiEsbGmGrE">pic.twitter.com/EiEsbGmGrE</a>

    Stepdad @Stepfather111

    steph curry legacy game

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    MOOD. <a href="https://t.co/YPNfEgEfvz">pic.twitter.com/YPNfEgEfvz</a>

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    Stephen Curry is the 2nd player at age 35 or older to score 200 points in a playoff series, joining Michael Jordan. <br><br>Jordan did this in 1998 in both the Conference Finals and NBA Finals. <a href="https://t.co/2UWEUNTs4J">pic.twitter.com/2UWEUNTs4J</a>

    ESPN @espn

    CURRY WITH THE CIRCUS SHOT 😱 <a href="https://t.co/gjOhvhjxNG">pic.twitter.com/gjOhvhjxNG</a>

    Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

    With everything on the line today, Stephen Curry has dominated this game. Incredible stuff.

    nick wright @getnickwright

    Klay &amp; Poole are a combined 3-16 from the field, and the Kings are only up 2 at the half because Steph Curry is simply one of the greatest basketball players ever to live. <br><br>Just an offense unto himself.

    dghoops @zdghoops

    We're watching an all time great in Steph Curry. Don't take him for granted.

    Ball Don't Stop @balldontstop

    Curry in that God tier of hoopers. So calm. Kings look worn out and have hit a wall, meanwhile he's doing a workout.

    mev 🏀🧸🌹 @mevvybear

    Steph Curry is the greatest point guard of all time

    Jason Patt @Bulls_Jay

    STEPH SHOW

    Molly Morrison @mollyhannahm

    steph curry is always ready for the moment, just an absolute killer

    Chris Vannini @ChrisVannini

    Steph Curry, the legend.

    Lexie Brown @Lexiebrown

    Steph is a magician with the basketball.

    This was one of the best first-round series in years, so it was only fitting there was no shortage of momentum swings out of the gates. Sacramento took a two-point lead into intermission but only after Curry took over for a stretch with a combination of his patented lightning-quick releases from deep and silky smooth dribbling through traffic.

    The Warriors also had no answers for Domantas Sabonis inside as he spearheaded the scoring all while facilitating and battling for boards. That, along with a three-point spark from Terence Davis off the bench, was enough to help the home team overcome a slow shooting start for De'Aaron Fox during the first half.

    But Curry is going to Curry.

    Stephen Curry Hyped By Twitter for 'Legacy Game' in Warriors' Game 7 Win vs. Kings
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    He had to be more aggressive than usual while seeking out his shot even in the face of double teams because Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins went ice cold for so long. It also helped that Looney seemingly grabbed every Warriors miss and continued to give Curry and others second chances as the visitors seized the lead and pulled away.

    The outcome was no longer in doubt by the middle of the fourth quarter as No. 30 continued to knife through the defense, finish at the rim with the softest of touch and rainbow his usual triples over the outstretched arms of defenders.

    It was pure basketball poetry and perhaps a warning to the Los Angeles Lakers about what is to come in the second round.