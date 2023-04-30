Knicks' Tom Thibodeau: 'We Have More Than Enough' Despite Julius Randle Ankle Injury

Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The New York Knicks don't know when Julius Randle is going to be back.

Even given Randle's ongoing recovery from a left ankle sprain, the Knicks have "more than enough" to take on the Miami Heat in the conference semifinals, head coach Tom Thibodeau said.

The Knicks lost Game 1 at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, 108-101.

"I planned both ways. I planned with him going, and planned if he didn't go," Thibodeau said. "Once they make a decision, that's it, and you live with it, and you get ready with what you have. We have more than enough."

Randle missed the second half of the Knicks' series-clinching Game 5 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers on April 26 and has not rejoined the team since.

He worked out Sunday morning and was a game-time decision, but the Knicks ruled him out 45 minutes before tip-off.

Obi Toppin started in place of Randle for Game 1, while Josh Hart remained a starter as Quentin Grimes returned from injury. Toppin recorded 18 points and eight rebounds, while Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett put up 25 and 26 points, respectively.

Their combined efforts earned the Knicks a 12-point lead midway through the second quarter, but New York was unable to stave off a comeback led by a double-double from Miami's Jimmy Butler (25 points, 11 rebounds, four assists.)

If Randle's status remains unclear heading into Game 2 on Tuesday, the Knicks will likely need players off the bench to step up in order to even the series.

With Hart and Toppin starting, New York's bench depth shrunk to three players and 15 total points on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Heat got 18 points from Kyle Lowry off the bench.