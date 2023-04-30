X

    Packers GM: Jordan Love Contract Option 'a Lot of Money for a Guy Who Hasn't Played'

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVApril 30, 2023

    GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 01: Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) rolls out during a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings on January 1, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. (Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Jordan Love is the Green Bay Packers' new starting quarterback, but he's not exactly getting the biggest vote of confidence.

    The Packers are yet to pick up Love's $20.3 million fifth-year option for 2024, and general manager Brian Gutekunst doesn't sound thrilled about potentially guaranteeing the Utah State product that money.

    "It's a lot of money for a guy who hasn't played, but at the same time, we're moving forward with him," Gutekunst told reporters Saturday.

