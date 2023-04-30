Packers GM: Jordan Love Contract Option 'a Lot of Money for a Guy Who Hasn't Played'

Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jordan Love is the Green Bay Packers' new starting quarterback, but he's not exactly getting the biggest vote of confidence.

The Packers are yet to pick up Love's $20.3 million fifth-year option for 2024, and general manager Brian Gutekunst doesn't sound thrilled about potentially guaranteeing the Utah State product that money.

"It's a lot of money for a guy who hasn't played, but at the same time, we're moving forward with him," Gutekunst told reporters Saturday.

