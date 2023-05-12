2023 NFL Schedule: League Releases Official Regular-Season Slate

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Should we go ahead and pencil the Kansas City Chiefs in to Super Bowl LVIII now?

The path to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas is clear for the reigning NFL champions and the 31 other teams after the league released the full schedule for the 2023 season.

The campaign will kick off on Thursday, Sept. 7, when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Detroit Lions at Arrowhead Stadium.

Here are some of the key dates for the season and the schedules for each franchise.

Key Dates

Sept. 7: 2023 season opener

Sept. 10-11: Kickoff weekend

Feb. 11, 2024: Super Bowl LVIII (Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas)

Team-by-Team Schedules

AFC East

AFC North

AFC South

AFC West

NFC East

NFC North

NFC South

NFC West

Division to Watch: AFC East

Elsa/Getty Images

The AFC East has pivoted from one dominant franchise to another but could be much more competitive in 2023.

The New England Patriots won the division 16 times in 17 years during their dynastic run, and the Buffalo Bills reeled off three straight titles with the Patriots still trying to navigate through their post-Tom Brady era. Last season, Buffalo held a 4.5-game lead over the second-place Miami Dolphins when the regular season concluded.

The Bills might not be coasting to the finish line again.

The Miami Dolphins acquired Jalen Ramsey from the Los Angeles Rams as they continue to go all in while Tua Tagovailoa is on his rookie contract. That approach paid big dividends last offseason as Tagovailoa made a big jump in his third year thanks in part to the addition of Tyreek Hill. He threw for 3,548 yards and 25 touchdowns in 13 starts before a second concussion ended his season.

As long as Tagovailoa stays healthy, the Dolphins are a clear threat to Buffalo.

The New York Jets finally completed the Aaron Rodgers trade in mid-April, addressing what was their biggest need. Rodgers doesn't have to rediscover the form that led him to win back-to-back MVPs in 2020 and 2021; simply being pretty good will represent an upgrade over Zach Wilson and probably be enough to make New York a playoff contender.

Even the Patriots, who figure to be the worst team in the division, carry some intrigue given the questions over Mac Jones' future. Should New England continue going backward, it will be fascinating to see how it impacts not just Jones but the status of legendary head coach Bill Belichick as well.

Most Anticipated Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers met in the NFC title game a season ago, and the conference may come down to a battle between the two franchises again.

Philadelphia didn't suffer too many personnel losses, with Javon Hargrave, Miles Sanders and C.J. Gardner-Johnson the most notable free agents to leave. The Eagles replaced Sanders by acquiring D'Andre Swift from the Detroit Lions.

General manager Howie Roseman was widely praised for his work in the draft, a class that was headlined by Georgia's Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith.

Returning to the Super Bowl is never assured, but the Eagles haven't fallen off much from where they were in 2022.

The same can be said of the 49ers. Even with Jimmy Garoppolo, Mike McGlinchey and Jimmie Ward departing in the offseason, they're still one of the top contenders in the NFC. San Francisco's injury luck at quarterback can't be any worse than it was last year, either.

Maybe Brock Purdy falls back to earth after setting a blistering pace as a rookie, but you wouldn't bet against head coach Kyle Shanahan transforming Trey Lance into a franchise QB or resurrecting Sam Darnold's career.

Watching the Eagles and 49ers face off again in the regular season should be a lot of fun.