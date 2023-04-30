NHL Playoffs 2023: Top Storylines for April 30 ScheduleApril 30, 2023
NHL Playoffs 2023: Top Storylines for April 30 Schedule
The first two of three first-round Game 7s in the Stanley Cup Playoffs take place on Sunday night.
The reigning champion Colorado Avalanche will try to fend off elimination at home against the Seattle Kraken.
Seattle is going after the first playoff series victory in its two-year NHL existence. The Kraken failed in their opening attempt to close out the series at home in Game 6.
The Boston Bruins, who were the NHL's best regular-season team, failed to finish off the Florida Panthers twice already in their Eastern Conference series.
Florida put 11 goals past the Boston defense in Games 5 and 6 to force the winner-takes-all contest at TD Garden in which all of the pressure is on the Presidents' Trophy-winning Bruins.
April 30 NHL Playoff Schedule
Game 7: Florida at Boston (6:30 p.m. ET, TNT)
Game 7: Seattle at Colorado (9 p.m. ET, TNT)
Colorado Looking to Complete Comeback, Seattle Vying for First Playoff Series Win
The second of Sunday's two Game 7s presents a fascinating dynamic.
The Avalanche carry a massive edge in playoff experience from their Stanley Cup run last season, while the Kraken are aiming to win their first-ever playoff series.
Seattle has some players who have participated in Stanley Cup runs before, but its entire unit has not gone through the stresses of a postseason matchup before.
Colorado flexed its muscle to stay alive in Game 6, as it won 4-1 inside Climate Pledge Arena.
The Avalanche held the Kraken to one and two goals in two of their victories. They gave up four in their Game 3 victory.
Colorado holds the edge in experience, home ice, momentum and with the better defense in the series. The Avs conceded two fewer goals than the Kraken.
Everything is pointing to Nathan MacKinnon and Co. continuing their title defense into the second round, but Seattle did win Games 1 and 5 in Denver.
The Kraken will try to gain confidence from those victories, and if they get off to a strong start, they can at least heap loads more pressure on the Avs to finish out the series.
Boston Hoping to Avoid Collapse from 3-1 Up
Florida outscored Boston 11-8 in Games 5 and 6 to level the series.
Boston still has the edge of playing Sunday's Game 7 at home, but it is worrisome that the Bruins come into the deciding contest in bad form.
Florida has been playing desperate since the start of Game 5, which may take a toll on it during some point of Game 7.
The Panthers put a ton of energy into the overtime win in Boston in Game 5, and they needed to battle back on a handful of occasions before winning Game 6 by a 7-5 margin.
Florida proved it can score in bunches against the Bruins, and that is the way to beat the Presidents' Trophy winner.
Despite losing Game 6, the Bruins received a huge offensive boost in the form of two David Pastrňák goals.
Pastrňák only had two points in the series prior to Game 6 from a pair of tallies early in the first round.
Pastrňák is one of five Bruins players to score four or five goals in the series. Matthew Tkachuk is the only Panthers skater with more than four tallies.
Boston's scoring depth could be vital in Game 7, and if it strikes early, the Panthers could be in trouble.