NHL Playoffs 2023: Top Storylines for April 30 Schedule

Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images

The first two of three first-round Game 7s in the Stanley Cup Playoffs take place on Sunday night.

The reigning champion Colorado Avalanche will try to fend off elimination at home against the Seattle Kraken.

Seattle is going after the first playoff series victory in its two-year NHL existence. The Kraken failed in their opening attempt to close out the series at home in Game 6.

The Boston Bruins, who were the NHL's best regular-season team, failed to finish off the Florida Panthers twice already in their Eastern Conference series.

Florida put 11 goals past the Boston defense in Games 5 and 6 to force the winner-takes-all contest at TD Garden in which all of the pressure is on the Presidents' Trophy-winning Bruins.