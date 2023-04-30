Fixing the Biggest Mistakes Made Thus Far in WWE Draft 2023April 30, 2023
Fixing the Biggest Mistakes Made Thus Far in WWE Draft 2023
Night 1 of the 2023 WWE draft is in the books, and while it was a mostly successful one, it raised some eyebrows amid questionable creative decisions within it.
From the depletion of one brand's women's division to the telegraphing of another unpopular title swap, the draft was not without issues that will need fixing much sooner rather than later.
What are they, and how can they be handled effectively?
In one case, the answer is simple: Just don't book it.
Rebuilding the NXT Women's Division
The NXT women's division was hit hard by the moves that took place Friday night on SmackDown and during Saturday morning's supplemental draft, as singles champion Indi Hartwell, tag team champions Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre, and perennial contender Zoey Stark were all called up to the main roster.
With more moves likely for Raw, the Tuesday night brand may find itself with a relatively bare cabinet before this year's draft is completed.
Luckily for NXT, there is a wealth of women on Raw and SmackDown who are not being utilized consistently, making them prime candidates for a bit of career rejuvenation with a return to Tuesday nights.
We have seen Dolph Ziggler, Apollo Crews, Jinder Mahal and even Finn Bálor benefit from taking a trip to NXT when there was nothing else for them to do on the main roster. Now, underutilized stars like Dana Brooke, Tegan Nox and Shotzi could all easily find themselves in that same situation, tasked with working alongside young competitors like Sol Ruca, Kiana James, Tiffany Stratton and Roxanne Perez.
They can use their experience to help those women continue their evolution as performers while benefiting from more television time and an expanded role that they have not had the opportunity to consistently enjoy on Mondays and Fridays.
It solves the depth problem and allows them something to do, which is a win-win scenario for all involved.
Making Sense of the Main Roster Women's Title Picture
WWE has a terrible habit of switching out titles anytime it has champions who jump between brands.
We saw it back in 2021 with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, who traded championships in an ultimate display of lazy booking and clear example of lack of forethought.
Friday night, reigning Raw Women's champion Bianca Belair delivered a prerecorded message to the WWE Universe from a hotel overseas in which she repeatedly referred to her excitement to be the SmackDown Women's champion moving forward.
Michael Cole quickly reminded the audience that Rhea Ripley is that champion now and has yet to be drafted away from the blue brand, looking to cover up for the slip on the part of The EST.
Belair's promo suggests WWE may be poised to swap out the titles again, having the competitors meet in the middle of the ring to trade the physical belts as if they are merely props in a story rather than coveted prizes.
It is an idea that was awful the first time and always will be, begging the question: Why doesn't WWE Creative think of a way out of the situation before it decides to draft the champions to the opposing show?
There is no easy out at this point as WWE clearly does not want either Belair or Ripley losing right now. They will swap the titles, the internet will rightfully complain about the lackadaisical booking, and the show will move on.
Next time, just do not make the switch until both champions have either lost their titles or a unification match of some sort can be held to determine which one should retain all of the gold.
Free-Agent Omos
Omos had a high-profile WrestleMania match against Brock Lesnar and is getting ready to compete against another former world champion Seth Rollins at Backlash, yet we are to believe neither Raw nor SmackDown wanted The Nigerian Giant in the WWE draft?
Omos was revealed to be one of the free agents following the completion of the first group of picks, left without a brand to call home.
It is likely a creative decision, and at this point, it would not be the least bit surprising if it was to get him to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and Night of Champions against Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns.
Suppose that is the case, and the idea behind the decision is to have Omos move freely among brands as needed. It devalues the draft right out of the gate given how it is intended to create uniqueness and exclusivity between the red and blue brands.
That has never stopped WWE before, especially when it comes to devaluing the purpose of the brand extension, but it is still somewhat interesting that the decision would not be made to just draft him to SmackDown and let it be.
Omos can appear on Friday nights, pop up just in time for a match with Reigns, and then hang out until Triple H and Co. develop another feud for the big man.
Having him just roam freely like he is a star the magnitude of Brock Lesnar does not make sense, and it does not help establish the idea that the brand extension is going to shake things up.