Fixing the Biggest Mistakes Made Thus Far in WWE Draft 2023

WWE has a terrible habit of switching out titles anytime it has champions who jump between brands.

We saw it back in 2021 with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, who traded championships in an ultimate display of lazy booking and clear example of lack of forethought.

Friday night, reigning Raw Women's champion Bianca Belair delivered a prerecorded message to the WWE Universe from a hotel overseas in which she repeatedly referred to her excitement to be the SmackDown Women's champion moving forward.

Michael Cole quickly reminded the audience that Rhea Ripley is that champion now and has yet to be drafted away from the blue brand, looking to cover up for the slip on the part of The EST.

Belair's promo suggests WWE may be poised to swap out the titles again, having the competitors meet in the middle of the ring to trade the physical belts as if they are merely props in a story rather than coveted prizes.

It is an idea that was awful the first time and always will be, begging the question: Why doesn't WWE Creative think of a way out of the situation before it decides to draft the champions to the opposing show?

There is no easy out at this point as WWE clearly does not want either Belair or Ripley losing right now. They will swap the titles, the internet will rightfully complain about the lackadaisical booking, and the show will move on.

Next time, just do not make the switch until both champions have either lost their titles or a unification match of some sort can be held to determine which one should retain all of the gold.