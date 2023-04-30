49ers' Trey Lance Cleared from Ankle Injury amid Trade Rumors; HC Wants to Add 4th QB

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance is ready to go.

He has been cleared to return from the season-ending ankle injury he suffered during the 2022 campaign, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch said Saturday, per The Athletic's David Lombardi and Matt Barrows.

However, despite Lance being cleared, Shanahan said the 49ers would "love" to add a fourth quarterback this offseason.

Lance, the No. 3 pick in the 2021 draft, was slated to be San Francisco's starting quarterback in 2022.

However, he suffered a fractured fibula and ligament damage to his right ankle in a Sept. 18 win over the Seattle Seahawks and was ruled out for the remainder of the season, paving the way for Jimmy Garoppolo to reclaim the starting role.

Garoppolo served as the team's starting quarterback from Week 3 until he suffered a season-ending broken foot during a Week 13 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

With the team's top two quarterbacks unavailable, the 49ers were forced to turn to 2022 seventh-round pick Brock Purdy for the remainder of the season, and he did not disappoint.

In five starts to close out the regular season, Purdy completed 68.6 percent of his passes for 1,098 yards and 11 touchdowns against two interceptions. He helped San Francisco go 5-0 to close out the year and capture the NFC West crown.

Purdy then led the Niners to the NFC Championship Game, where they fell to the Philadelphia Eagles after the Iowa State product suffered an elbow injury early in that contest and didn't return.

Purdy's performance led to questions about Lance's status with San Francisco entering the 2023 season, and the North Dakota State product has been included in trade rumors ever since.

However, Lynch downplayed rumors of a Lance trade earlier this week, telling reporters that they expect to have him in San Francisco this season.

While Lance is fully cleared ahead of OTAs, Purdy is still recovering from surgery on his throwing elbow, which could be why the 49ers are interested in adding a fourth quarterback.

Some of the top free-agent quarterbacks still available this offseason include Carson Wentz, Matt Ryan, Teddy Bridgewater and Mason Rudolph.

That said, Purdy, provided he's healthy, is the leader for the starting job.