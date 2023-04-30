Eagles' Howie Roseman Discusses Drafting 3 UGA Players: 'That Enhances the Chemistry'

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is just showing off at this point. The long-time executive had a nearly flawless NFL draft over the last three days.

Getting good talent at even better value, Roseman also continued to build what can can be one of the most cohesive, connected defensive units in the NFL for the foreseeable future.

After drafting two Georgia players last year in Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean, Philadelphia tripled down in 2023 by taking three more Bulldogs: defensive lineman Jalen Carter, linebacker Nolan Smith and cornerback Kelee Ringo.

Roseman knows getting that much elite talent out of the same program will only lead to more success on that side of the ball. That's scary for opponents, considering the Eagles finished with a league-high 70 sacks in 2022.

Roseman told ESPN's Rece Davis on Saturday:

"When we're talking about chemistry, when you have guys who are new and coming in and they're coming into a new environment, a new city, a new football team, now they know people. They're not uncertain, they can go to each other and say 'tell me how this works, tell me about the city, where should I live, where should I go,' a lot of the things that maybe we take for granted when we're talking about the draft process.

"... That enhances the chemistry and the culture of our football team, maybe even gives you a head start on that process a little bit."

Ten Bulldogs were selected in the draft, tied for the most with Alabama. And the Eagles got a lion's share of them.

It's easy to see why Roseman has become enamored with Georgia players over the last couple of years. Coach Kirby Smart has created something special as the program has won back-to-back national titles.

Perhaps the biggest reason for that success has been the defense, which has been one of the most dominant units seen in college football in some time.

And now, the Eagles are creating their own version of it at the pro level.