Ezekiel Elliott, Dalvin Cook's Best Landing Spots After 2023 NFL Draft

With the 2023 NFL draft now over, teams still looking for running back help might turn their attention to a handful of notable veterans.

Ezekiel Elliott remains unsigned after the Dallas Cowboys cut him in March. Meanwhile, Dalvin Cook is currently under contract with the Minnesota Vikings, but he has been the subject of trade speculation. The MMQB's Albert Breer reported Saturday that the Miami Dolphins discussed a deal for Cook in March, but they addressed the position in the draft by selecting Texas A&M's Devon Achane in the third round.

Another team in the running back market found a solution Saturday, as the Philadelphia Eagles agreed to acquire D'Andre Swift from the Detroit Lions.

Like the Vikings, the Cincinnati Bengals could look to offload a pricey veteran running back after the draft. Joe Mixon is due to count for $12.8 million against the salary cap in 2023, which makes him a potential candidate to be released.

Cook, who's coming off his fourth straight Pro Bowl, would be the better addition for a franchise with Super Bowl aspirations, but his contract could be an obstacle. He's set to have a $14.1 million cap hit in 2023.

If the Bengals do release Mixon, Elliott could be a cost-effective solution to fill out their backfield. They also used a fifth-rounder on Illinois running back Chase Brown.

The Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers are in a similar position, and neither selected a running back in the draft.

The Broncos could use some insurance for Javonte Williams, who suffered a torn ACL last October. Denver's tight cap situation will make it difficult to pull off a trade for Cook, though.

The Chargers have a little more wiggle room but may first need to sort out Austin Ekeler's future before they trade for another marquee ball-carrier. Cook would be an ideal replacement if they do trade Ekeler, though.

For either team, Elliott is a straightforward alternative if executing a Cook trade is a nonstarter.

The three-time Pro Bowler could help the Buffalo Bills as well if the three-time reigning AFC East champions aren't still sold on James Cook's upside. The 2022 second-round pick ran for 507 yards and two touchdowns and averaged 5.7 yards per carry in his rookie campaign.

When it comes to Cook, interested suitors might be waiting for the Vikings to blink first. Should Minnesota give up on a trade now that the draft is over and release him, he'd become a much more attainable target for contenders like Cincinnati, Los Angeles and Buffalo.