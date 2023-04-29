Trinity Says 'I Feel So Welcome' in Impact After WWE Exit as Naomi with Sasha Banks

Brian Ach/Getty Images for WWE

Trinity Fatu, who previously spent over a decade in WWE as Naomi, gave her first comments since signing with Impact Wrestling on Saturday.

In an interview with NBC 5 in Chicago, Trinity said the following about making her Impact debut this week in the Windy City: "Being back in wrestling and being with my pack in a place where I feel so welcome and just for the opportunity and just receiving all the love, it was very, very overwhelming. And I really felt it in my heart like I really did. I couldn't even hide the emotion."

Trinity's debut will air on the next episode of Impact Wrestling on Thursday, but video of her debut already hit social media and got the wrestling world buzzing:

In May 2022, Naomi and Sasha Banks were the WWE women's tag team champions, but they walked out prior to an episode of Raw due to a creative dispute. WWE then suspended them indefinitely and stripped them of the titles.

Regarding the way her WWE tenure ended, Trinity provided a positive outlook due to the path it allowed her to take in her career:

"I feel like it was a blessing in disguise. I feel that it's allowed me to to grow and become better in every way, in every aspect. Show me how strong I really am. And now I've got this new journey ahead of me, these new goals, and I'm excited and ready to step into this new chapter."

Banks made her first major post-WWE move in January when she appeared at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom event under the name Mercedes Moné. She later went on to beat Kairi for the IWGP Women's Championship.

There was some thought that Trinity would join Mercedes in New Japan, sign with All Elite Wrestling or return to WWE, but she instead made the somewhat unexpected move of joining Impact.

While Impact does not enjoy the same level of popularity as WWE, AEW or NJPW, it has long been a haven for women's wrestling, and Trinity adds to a strong division that already features Deonna Purrazzo, Jordynne Grace and Mickie James, among others.

Trinity instantly becomes one of Impact's most experienced and successful stars, as she signed a developmental contract with WWE in 2009 and remained with the company until last year. She was a two-time SmackDown women's champion and one-time women's tag team champion during her tenure.

Given her popularity and familiarity among WWE fans, Trinity figures to bring new eyes to the Impact product in the coming weeks and months.

