Report: 49ers Pick Up Brandon Aiyuk's $14M Contract Option; McCaffrey Restructures

The San Francisco 49ers made a couple of moves prior to the start of the second round of the 2023 NFL draft on Friday.

San Francisco restructured the contract of running back Christian McCaffrey to create $8.6 million in cap space, per ESPN's Field Yates. The team also picked up the $14.1 million option on wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The 49ers have just $2.9 million in cap space entering the 2023 campaign, per OverTheCap, so they needed to restructure McCaffrey's contract to free up some space for the signing of draft picks and other transactions.

McCaffrey, whom the Niners acquired last season from the Carolina Panthers, will not become a free agent until 2026.

The 26-year-old impressed during his first season with the franchise, rushing for 746 yards and six touchdowns in 11 games. He also caught 52 passes for 464 yards and four scores.

The 49ers will need McCaffrey to have a strong 2023 season to return to the NFC Championship Game. He'll be expected to lead a group that includes Elijah Mitchell, Jordan Mason and Tyrion Davis-Price.

San Francisco's decision to pick up Aiyuk's fifth-year option allows the two sides more time to hammer out a contract extension. Aiyuk will become a free agent in 2025, and it's reasonable to believe the 49ers will do everything they can to extend his contract.

Aiyuk has been a staple in the San Francisco offense since being drafted 25th overall in 2020, and he has improved steadily in each season since.

In 17 games last season, Aiyuk caught 78 passes for 1,015 yards and eight touchdowns. His 1,015 receiving yards led the team, and his eight touchdowns ranked second behind George Kittle.

One of the biggest questions surrounding the 49ers entering the 2023 campaign is who will be starting at quarterback. Brock Purdy impressed during his short stint as the team's starter last season, but Trey Lance is still on board.

Whoever is under center will have a talented offense to work with, especially with Aiyuk locked up through 2024.