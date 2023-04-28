Warriors' Draymond Green: 'No Debate' Stephen Curry Is NBA's GOAT over Jordan, LeBron

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Is Michael Jordan or LeBron James the greatest basketball player in history?

According to Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green, the answer is neither. The NBA's all-time GOAT is Stephen Curry.

"It's way different," Green told ESPN, about Curry's level of confidence. "But I think one of the most unique things about Steph is like—we all argue like, 'Oh, is [Michael] Jordan the GOAT? Does LeBron [James] dethrone him?' Whoever your guy is, who you think is the GOAT. Everyone debates it. There's no debate. [Steph] is the greatest. So that confidence runs different. But I think we all here in this world know, there's no debate. He's the greatest—and that's a special thing."

Green, Curry and the Warriors have a 3-2 series lead over the Sacramento Kings in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Curry leads the Warriors, and ranks fourth among all NBA players (minimum four games), with 31.4 points per game through five playoff contests. He is tied with Golden State's Klay Thompson with a postseason-leading 22 three pointers.

He is a key reason the Warriors have the Kings on the brink of elimination, so it's no surprise Green is ready to sing Curry's praises. That's all but expected, especially given how the connection between Green and Curry has grown over their 11 seasons together with Golden State.

It's a change, however, from what Green said about five months ago when asked about his top NBA players of all time.

On an episode of Throwing Bones in December, Green listed his top five players of all time, and Curry ranked fourth on the list.

"My top five is LJ [LeBron James] No. 1, MJ [Michael Jordan] No. 2, Kob [Kobe Bryant] No. 3, Steph [Curry] No. 4, and Shaq [Shaquille O'Neal] No. 5," Green said six months ago, h/t NBC Sports. "Bron started in '03. By 2005, Bron was the best player in the NBA. In 2020, he was still the best player in the NBA. He was the best player in the NBA, no matter what the game did."

Green said James' trips to eight consecutive NBA Finals, a span in which "he didn't take a break," was enough to rank him over Jordan. That interview, following rumors that Green might consider leaving the Warriors by rejecting his 2023-24 player option to become a free agent, led to speculation about him considering signing with the Los Angeles Lakers.

In the midst of the Warriors' playoff run, however, it's clear that Green's focus is on Golden State—and that Curry's team-leading performance has helped him climb Green's GOAT list.